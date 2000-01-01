The Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy provides a spirituality that can effectively help us become saints in a relatively easy way. It does so by tapping into and organizing the great and extraordinary graces of what St. John Paul II called “the time of mercy.” These great graces come to us most especially from the teachings of the Second Vatican Council and the great saints of the time of mercy, namely, Pope John Paul II, Therese of Lisieux, Faustina Kowalska, Mother Teresa, and Maximilian Kolbe.

MMDM This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.